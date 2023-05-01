A Charles City man is facing more than 30 years in prison after a search of a residence last month that allegedly turned up marijuana, crack cocaine, prescription pills and a hand gun.

According to court records, 51-year-old Ramelle Lewis Williams has been charged with three felony controlled substance violations, failure to affix a drug stamp, control of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

The affidavits state that the search warrant was executed at Williams' residence located at 701 B St. Apt. 3 around 7:15 p.m. on April 21. Multiple controlled substances, paraphernalia, and items associated with drug distribution were allegedly seized, including approximately a half ounce of crack cocaine.

Approximately four ounces of marijuana, multiple prescription pill bottles belonging to other people and a 9mm handgun with ammunition and speed loaders were also seized during the search.

He will be arraigned on May 15.

