Charles City considering significant overhaul of police officer recruitment

At a Charles City Council planning session on Wednesday night, Charles City Administrator Steve Diers said outright that the town won't be able to compete toe-to-toe with Mason City when it comes to attracting new police officers and retaining current ones.
But it may soon have to.
In July, the Mason City Council approved wage increases and a new recruitment strategy for the Mason City Police Department that bumped starting pay to $28.50 per hour with a $3.50 per hour increase for existing sworn staff and a two-year labor contract extension to provide a 3% wage increase in each year.
The department has also made changes to its employment requirements by expanding the residency limit to 30 miles.
That last change is one that Diers thinks could most impact the Charles City Police Department which currently has more than a dozen maintained officers as well as seven reserve positions and eight civilian positions. On August 2, the city council swore in a new officer.
"There’s potential for us as far as losing some good certified officers," Diers said during the meeting before noting later "I think we have some officers who are interested in applying in Mason City."
To at least try and keep pace with Mason City, and other municipalities making changes to recruiting, the Charles City Council is looking at: a $2/hr. wage increase across the board increase for all officers, an additional 5% increase in wages, step-ups in pay after an eighth year and a 10th year, one week of vacation at hire, opening up officer residency beyond the existing 10-mile radius and a possible signing bonus of $5,000 that would be payable over three years.
"We can’t compete dollar for dollar but with some changes we might be able to retain more officers and recruit more officers too," Diers said.
The change that council members expressed the most initial skepticism about was the radius expansion that reach to Mason City limits.
"It’s important for officers to be a part of the community. I think that cuts down on a lot of problems," Council Member Phillip Knighten said.
Council Member Phoebe Pittman asked Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson if there was a concern about having officers out of town. Anderson responded that all-hands-on-deck situations aren't a constant and that only two officers currently reside outside of Charles City. He then expressed support for a $2,000 stipend idea and said that the changes wouldn't just be to compete with one town down the road.
"Mason City is not the only city we’re competing against," Anderson said.
As for when the recruiting changes might happen, Diers said that city officials would look at bringing items such as the wage increases to the police union to see what could be hammered out in the immediate future.
"Those are things we want to do right away," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.