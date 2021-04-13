 Skip to main content
Charles City bank donates $2500 to Charles City Police Department
Charles City bank donates $2500 to Charles City Police Department

Charles City Police Department

Thanks to help from a North Iowa bank, the Charles City Police Department will no longer have to do without body cameras. 

According to a press release from First Security Bank and Trust, which is based out of Charles City, the financial institution recently donated $2,500 toward a fundraising campaign to get more body cameras for the police department's 14 officers. Per the release, those officers previously only had access to four cameras and would have to check them in and back out for each shift.

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said that he believes the new body cameras, along with the in-car cameras the department already has, will offer both protection and transparency.

"The two cameras together give a better view for the public, for the prosecutor, for the defense, for everybody,” Anderson said in the release. "It’s for protection of officers and protection of the public."

Based on information from the release, the total cost for the body cameras was about $11,000, though much of that was offset by donations from businesses such as First Security and private individuals. 

At other times, the release said that the department has used such donations to pay for anti-bullying material and anti-drug material.

"We’re very grateful for the way the public, the businesses, and everybody came forward and donated to this effort," Anderson said in the release.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

