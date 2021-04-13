Charles City bank donates $2500 to Charles City Police Department

Thanks to help from a North Iowa bank, the Charles City Police Department will no longer have to do without body cameras.

According to a press release from First Security Bank and Trust, which is based out of Charles City, the financial institution recently donated $2,500 toward a fundraising campaign to get more body cameras for the police department's 14 officers. Per the release, those officers previously only had access to four cameras and would have to check them in and back out for each shift.

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said that he believes the new body cameras, along with the in-car cameras the department already has, will offer both protection and transparency.

