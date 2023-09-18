A guilty plea by an Alabama man accused of beating a man unconscious in a parking lot last May has been accepted by the court.
According to court records, 34-year-old Laron Robert Martin has pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury - a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Martin was originally charged with a class C felony assault charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The prosecution is recommending a suspended sentence and the payment of a fine and restitution.
The affidavit states Martin had a verbal altercation with the alleged victim at the Best Budget Hotel on May 6. The argument escalated and the injured party was attempting to walk away when Martin "punched him in the side of the head and then picked him up and slammed him face-first into the ground causing the male to be unconscious."
Martin then allegedly struck the victim several times after he was unconscious. Injuries included a displaced and fractured zygomatic arch, a periorbital soft tissue contusion and a concussion. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
