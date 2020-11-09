 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo traffic stop yields recovery of firearm, large quantity of drugs
0 comments
alert

Cerro Gordo traffic stop yields recovery of firearm, large quantity of drugs

{{featured_button_text}}

An Oklahoma man who was traveling in North Iowa is facing weapons and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding Sunday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol officers stopped Domingo Flores, 43, of Oklahoma City, for speeding near the 193 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County. 

During the stop, Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle.

After placing Flores under arrest, the officer obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which turned up a handgun and a pound, or about 450 grams, of meth. 

In Iowa, a person can be charged with trafficking if they are in possession of just 5 grams. 

Flores is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and driving without a license.

Flores is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bail. A preliminary court hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette

Miss a day, miss a lot. Catch up on the news you might have missed this week: 

Cassel steps down from Mason City school board
Latest News
alert top story

Cassel steps down from Mason City school board

  • Gunnar Davis
  • Updated
  • 0

Mason City Board of Education director Kristine Cassel is stepping down from her position on the board. The move was announced earlier this week, and will be discussed at Thursday’s special board meeting.

Flores Mugshot.jpg

Flores 

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News