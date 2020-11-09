Cerro Gordo traffic stop yields recovery of firearm, large quantity of drugs

An Oklahoma man who was traveling in North Iowa is facing weapons and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding Sunday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol officers stopped Domingo Flores, 43, of Oklahoma City, for speeding near the 193 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County.
During the stop, Flores admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe under the seat of his vehicle.
After placing Flores under arrest, the officer obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which turned up a handgun and a pound, or about 450 grams, of meth.
In Iowa, a person can be charged with trafficking if they are in possession of just 5 grams.
Flores is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and driving without a license.
Flores is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bail. A preliminary court hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.
