Cerro Gordo Sheriff Department seeks help locating mission woman

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for 10 months.

On Feb. 1, the department took a missing person report for Angela Nicole Bradbury, who was last seen on April 6, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Mason City, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department on Friday morning. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Bradbury is described as white, 5-foot 5-inches, about 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Bradbury also has tattoos on her back, thigh and the right side of her abdomen.

Anyone with information on Bradbury's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 641-421-3000.

