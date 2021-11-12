Cerro Gordo judge sides with Mason City couple whose home flooded

A Cerro Gordo County District judge will allow a negligence lawsuit filed by a Mason City couple against the city and the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern railroad to proceed.

Robert and Stephanie O'Donnell, both retired, have lived at 1415 Plymouth Road since the '80s, when they built their home. In June 2018, the O'Donnells' home remained flooded for nine weeks, rendering it uninhabitable.

The couple sued the city and DM&E in May 2020, alleging the city and railroad failed to properly maintain the culverts that kept the water properly flowing through Buffalo Slough north of the O'Donnells' home on Plymouth Road, causing the slough to overrun its banks.

The city and DM&E have denied the O'Donnells' claim, and both filed motions for summary judgment in September. A summary judgment granted on behalf of the city and DM&E would mean the facts of a case are not in dispute, and as a matter of law the judge must rule on the side of those who asked for the judgment.

In DM&E's motion, and in a hearing held on the matter on Oct. 9, the railroad argued that since the Federal Surface Transportation Board has sole jurisdiction over rail construction and operations, all state laws -- including that which the O'Donnells used to file their negligence suit -- are superseded. In addition, it argued the statute of limitations on pursuing legal action had expired and that the couple's expert had not proven it was the railroad's fault that the O'Donnells' property flooded.

On all three arguments, Second District Judge James Drew ruled against the railroad in his denial filed on Tuesday, saying the only state laws pre-empted by the federal transportation board are those dealing with the movement of the trains, which isn't part of the O'Donnells' allegations. Judge Drew also tossed aside DM&E's notion that since the O'Donnells' home first flooded in 2008, that was when the clock began ticking on the five-year limit to file suit, not in 2018 when their home and property were overrun with water. Finally, the judge sided with the O'Donnells' expert's use of an 1870 railroad map for some of the assumptions he made about the railroad once having a culvert under its tracks in the area, calling the use of the map reasonable.

Judge Drew also responded to Mason City's separate motion that it was entitled to summary judgment because it is immune from legal accountability under the Public Duty Doctrine, which states that a government entity cannot be sued for breach of duty unless the plaintiff (the O'Donnells) can prove a special relationship existed between the city and themselves.

"Any duty the city has to prevent the type of flooding that affected the plaintiffs is owed to the adjoining property owners directly affected rather than the public at large," Judge Drew wrote in his reply.

The city also argued the O'Donnells exceeded the statute of limitations, which Drew denied for the same reasons he cast aside the railroad's similar argument, and that the city is immune from civil liability on a claim based on negligent design or specifications that are out of its control. However, Drew noted in his denial, the O'Donnells are not claiming the culverts the city had in Buffalo Slough were defective, they are arguing they were not maintained.

Mason City also offered three other arguments in support of summary judgment, all of which were also turned away by Drew.

The O'Donnells had also in September filed a motion asking for permission to amend their original complaint to ask for the recovery of double or triple the damages, as allowed by state law. The couple claims their home and property suffered more than $400,000 in damage. They had originally asked the court for that plus any damages and court costs it saw fit to award.

After hearing arguments from both sides on Oct. 19, Judge Drew ruled on Tuesday that as long as the request for the amendment doesn't lodge any new allegations or liabilities against either the city or the railroad, he would allow it.

Based on that ruling, the city and DM&E both filed a motion on Wednesday asking Drew to extend the current Nov. 16 start date of the trial, allow arguments on the O'Donnells' request for additional damages and allow the railroad to either file for a summary judgment on the additional damages or rule against the O'Donnells and refuse to allow them to amend their complaint.

No ruling has been filed yet in response to DM&E's motion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.