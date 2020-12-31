Cerro Gordo family sues Kansas company for autopsy fraud, FBI investigating

The family of a Clear Lake man has joined others across the nation in suing a Kansas-based autopsy company under federal scrutiny for taking money and body parts of the deceased, but never delivering a cause of death.

The 24-page lawsuit filed in Cerro Gordo County in mid-December alleges that National Autopsy Service of Topeka, Kansas, and its owner Shawn Parcells mishandled the remains of 68-year-old Mario Ochoa Sr. after the family said they paid over $3,000 for an autopsy and never received a completed report.

The Ochoa family says it reached out to National Autopsy Service on Dec. 21, 2018, after Mario died while under the care of MercyOne North Iowa, according to court documents.

Mario was admitted to MercyOne when he complained of fever, confusion and shortness of breath after an antibiotic treatment for a previous infection did not work. Because he was agitated, Mario was prescribed Haldol, a long-acting antipsychotic, via injection into his body, but instead Ochoa received the injection in his intravenous line, according to court documents. Later that evening, Ochoa began showing signs of stroke and was transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit.