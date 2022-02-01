Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office looking for man who led them on 110 mph chase

Schneckloth is barred from holding an Iowa driver's license, and it wanted on warrants for driving while barred in Council Bluffs, Woodbury County and Plymouth County, according to the release. As the sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over Schneckloth, he fled from the scene, leading police on a chase along Quail Avenue at speeds of over 110 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in Rockwell when the deputy lost sight of Schneckloth, and later located the abandoned car on the south end of the town. A search for the suspect was unsuccessful, according to the release.