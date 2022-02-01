Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office looking for man who led them on 110 mph chase

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department seeks help finding a man who is wanted on multiple warrants and who they say fled an arrest attempt.
At 8:43 p.m. on Sunday, a sheriff's deputy spotted Jared Scott Schneckloth, 34, of Mason City, driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz C300 near Fin and Feather Lake at 16638 230th St., according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the sheriff's department.
Schneckloth is barred from holding an Iowa driver's license, and it wanted on warrants for driving while barred in Council Bluffs, Woodbury County and Plymouth County, according to the release. As the sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over Schneckloth, he fled from the scene, leading police on a chase along Quail Avenue at speeds of over 110 miles per hour. The pursuit ended in Rockwell when the deputy lost sight of Schneckloth, and later located the abandoned car on the south end of the town. A search for the suspect was unsuccessful, according to the release.
Anyone with information on Schneckloth's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement office.
People are also reading…
The sheriff's department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.