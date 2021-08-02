Cerro Gordo County Sheriff shares wanted fugitives list

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff and Crime Stoppers North Central Iowa shared a list of fugitives on Facebook that local law enforcement are currently searching for.

The fugitives featured in the post are wanted by area law enforcement and it is believed that these suspects are still residing in and around the Cerro Gordo County Area.

Rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest. All information is kept confidential.

Fugitives named in the post are wanted as of 3:00 p.m. on July 30, 2021. These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Do not confront these subjects but call Crime Stoppers instead, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office advised.

If a person has information on the location of these fugitives or information on any other serious crimes, call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

