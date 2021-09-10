Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for September 10, 2021:
Mason City Fire Department discovered one dead after responding to a fire early Tuesday morning.
Two Mason City residents were killed in a two-vehicle collision that took place in Floyd County on Saturday.
An individual was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Mason City on Thursday morning.
A Clear Lake man is facing the charge of child endangerment, a class D felony, for allegedly breaking a no-contact order, then punching a minor in the face.