Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for May 12, 2021:
A Charles City woman is in Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after the car she w…
A woman accused of stealing over a quarter million dollars from a local church is slated to …
A car accident that occurred in Worth County early Thursday morning has claimed the life of …
The Mason City Police Department announced Tuesday that the investigation of a fatal motorcy…
A 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious Monday night at a Swea City hog confinement facility died of carbon monoxide poisoning.