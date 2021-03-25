Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for March 25, 2021:
A school bus driver for the Forest City School District has resigned after being charged wit…
An Anamosa State Penitentiary nurse and correctional officer have died after several staff members were assaulted by an inmate.
Watch now: Davenport Police, Clinton County say human remains were found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.
The police agencies investigating the disappearance of a missing Davenport girl said fisherman have found human remains near DeWitt.
No North Iowa public safety agency that spoke to the Globe Gazette is requiring its staff to be immunized.
The Mason City Police Department is investigating a series of disturbances which took place throughout town Sunday into Monday morning, including a report of shots fired, Capt. Mike McKelvey confirmed.
Mason City Police are asking anyone with information to contact them about a shooting that s…