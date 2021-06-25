Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for June 25, 2021:
A Mason City man has been charged with first degree burglary for breaking and entering and for stabbing the resident.
A Mason City cyclist who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died from his injuries, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Fleet Farm in Mason City has died, the Mason City Police Department said.
A Mason City man received a suspended sentence of jail time after pleading guilty to the cha…
A Mason City man was sentenced to three to five year probation after pleading guilty to theft from the Mills Fleet Farm, according to court documents.