Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for June 17, 2021:
A Mason City man was sentenced to three to five year probation after pleading guilty to theft from the Mills Fleet Farm, according to court documents.
Three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury pleaded not guilty for their alleged roles of robbing and holding down two victims who were stabbed multiple times in April in Mason City.
A Mason City man was shot in the leg on Saturday night that left him hospitalized.
A St. Angsar man and his son were arrested Friday morning for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
A Minnesota man was sentenced to time in jail already served for walking into a Mason City h…