Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for July 9, 2021:
Iowa’s new law that allows people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit went into effect July 1 as gun deaths have been increasing in the state.
Despite all of the fun and festivities this past Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County accumulated quite a few fireworks complaints.