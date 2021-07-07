Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for July 7, 2021:
A Clear Lake man has been sentenced with a criminal mischief charge after additional charges…
The family of David K. Burke say the decorated Air Force pilot would still be alive today if…
A Nebraska man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after he struck and killed a woman …
A Mason City man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence after a collision that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.
Refusal by the City of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.