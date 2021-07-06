Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for July 6, 2021:
The family of David K. Burke say the decorated Air Force pilot would still be alive today if…
After temporarily closing, Worth County Conservation has worked on a plan to address the number of incident calls it's been receiving.
A Nebraska man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after he struck and killed a woman …
A Mason City man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence after a collision that resulted in the death of a bicyclist.
Refusal by the City of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.
After temporarily closing, Worth County Conservation has worked on a plan to address the number of incident calls it's been receiving.