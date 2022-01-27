 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Jan. 27

  • 0
CG Law Enforcement Center

A cell block inside the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

 Cerro Gordo County Sheriff website

Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Jan. 27:

Download PDF Cerro Gordo County jail log for 1-27
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Slovak flying car gets approval from civil aviation regulators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News