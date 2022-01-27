Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Jan. 27:
The Clear Lake and Mason City police departments worked together on the case.
The trial of a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a Garner man near Federal plaza will …
A Mason City man is a guest of the Cerro Gordo County jail after officer executed a search w…
Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Clear Lake convenience store on Sunday morning.
Ryan Matthew Allen, 39, was found guilty of second degree robbery by a jury in December.