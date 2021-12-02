Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for Dec. 2, 2021:
A 20-year-old Mason City man is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he led police, who were…
A Mason City man convicted of fatally shooting a man during an argument last March will spen…
A Chicago man accused of killing another man and pointing his gun at a Mason City police off…
A Mason City man affiliated with a local gymnastics training center has been accused of sexu…
A Mason City woman is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail after an eight-month investi…