Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for August 27, 2021:
A Mason City man was arrested on Monday after police say he fired a weapon at the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Illinois Avenue.
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office released new information on the vehicle that was recovered from Clear Lake on Aug. 9.
Justin Anthony Carlson, 38, with the club's Northern Iowa chapter, was sentenced to up to 10 months in prison.
The Iowa Court of Appeals stood by the juvenile court’s adjudicatory and dispositional order…