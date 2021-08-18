Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for August 18, 2021:
A Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle after police say he struck and killed a woman at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City in early June.
A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to the charges of theft, being in possession of burglar tools, and eluding a law enforcement vehicle.
A young girl died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained from a collision near Rockwell.
The Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial concluded today with the jury delivering a verdict of guilty of murder in the first degree.