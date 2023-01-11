Cerro Gordo County court accepts guilty plea in November shooting

A Mason City man who shot another man with his own gun in November pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, the court accepted the plea of 24-year-old Steven Allen Tidemanson that was negotiated with the county attorney.

Under the terms of the plea Tidemanson would by law serve at least 70 percent of a 25 year sentence for the forcible felony of attempted murder in exchange for first-degree theft and first-degree robbery charges to be dropped. Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen said the sentence would be served concurrently with another burglary charge that has not yet been filed, but Tidemanson is aware of.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. Tidemanson was in an altercation with another male in the 300 block of Third Street NW around 7:55 p.m. when he took a 9mm handgun from the victim and then used it to shoot him in the upper chest.

A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson fled the scene that night. Warrants were issued for his arrest and his was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. the next day in the 300 block of First Street SW. The handgun was also retrieved at that time.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20. The court is not obligated to accept the terms of the plea arrangement.

