Car part thefts on the rise in Mason City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The main targets are organizations that have trucks that are left outside for long periods of time.

"There's big money in it right now," McKelvey said.

The thieves are likely well organized, he said, sliding under the car and quickly cutting out the converter with cordless tools. And they're choosing to strike on the coldest nights, when it's far less likely someone will be out and about.

The converters can then be taken to metal recycling shops and redeemed for cash. Unless a thief keeps returning to the same recycling shop, it's tough to track down the stolen goods.

There isn't much a vehicle owner can do aside from making sure you have motion lighting and security cameras installed, McKelvey said.

And warmer weather won't chase away the bad guys, either, he said. As the weather warms, another type of theft begins to show up - license plates.

Keep your garage doors closed and locked and watch your neighborhood for suspicious activity. Call police right away when you see it. A burglary suspect was arrested this week because neighbors called it in as soon as they saw it, McKelvey said.