A Wright County man facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly threatening his mother with a pickaxe intends to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

According to court records, 23-year-old Warren Clayton Miller has been charged with first-degree burglary -- a class B felony. The plea agreement calls for him to plead guilty to first-degree harassment and receive a suspended two year prison sentence. He would also be placed on probation for two years.

Miller is said to have entered through the back door of his mother's Rowan residence around 11:30 p.m. May 21 with the pickaxe. He allegedly confronted his mother with the pickaxe and threatened to kill her if she didn't give his dog back.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 30. The court is under no obligation to follow the recommended sentencing.

