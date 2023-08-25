A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly breaking into a residence and assaulting a juvenile female to the point of her losing consciousness.
According to court records, 22-year-old Keyshawn Michael Lofton has been charged with first-degree burglary - a class B felony. He is facing up to 25 years in prison.
The affidavit states that Lofton entered the residence around 6 a.m. on Aug. 21. He is accused of going to the bedroom of the minor and attempting to smother her with a pillow. The girl lost consciousness during the assault due to either strangulation or punching.
Lofton allegedly fled the residence after the assault and was caught on neighborhood security cameras and admitted to being in the house around the time of the assault.
Upon regaining consciousness, the girl sought medical help and had visible cuts, abrasions and bruising on her face and neck.
A warrant was issued for Lofton's arrest on Aug. 22. He was processed into the Cerro Gordo County Jail at 11:15 on Thursday night. No preliminary hearing had been scheduled as of Friday morning. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
Lofton was convicted of domestic abuse in February.
