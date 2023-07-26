A Mason City man is facing up to 17 years in prison after allegedly breaking into a residence, destroying a phone and stealing a Keurig coffee machine.
According to court records, 23-year-old Shaun Micheal Wilson has been charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
The affidavit states that at 4:30 p.m. July 22 Wilson forced open the door at a Mason City residence, knowing the resident was home. He allegedly proceeded to threaten the victim and destroy their phone. He apparently returned at 8 p.m. and stole the coffee machine while the resident was not home.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 25
The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall. The offer by the Justice Department on Monday sets up a clash with House Republicans who have demanded U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware come in soon for a closed-door interview. The department wrote to House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan that “it is strongly in the public interest” for Weiss to appear publicly to provide testimony on whistleblower claims that there was improper interference in the case against the younger Biden. It is unclear if Jordan will accept the offer for a public hearing.
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The new regulations announced Tuesday would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.
The Justice Department is suing Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier that the state placed on the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the U.S. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a court to force Texas to remove a line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas’ border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter that defended Texas’ right to install the barrier. He accused the president of putting migrants at risk by not doing more to deter them from making the journey to the U.S.
Israel’s parliament on Monday approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.
The Israeli military says it has killed three Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank. Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car in the West Bank city of Nablus. In recent months, the West Bank has witnessed a volatile mix of the rise of local armed Palestinian groups carrying out frequent shooting attacks against Israelis and near-daily Israeli military raids that have increasingly turned deadly. Hamas, the Islamic militant group, claimed the three Palestinians killed Tuesday as members. Palestinian media described the bloodshed as an ambush following the militants’ attempted attack on Israeli forces near a neighborhood that overlooks Nablus
A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. The latest evacuations orders were issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia. A blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland on Tuesday. The flames torched mountainous forest areas including part of a nature reserve. European Union officials blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires across the European continent. They noted that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.
The U.N. atomic watchdog says its monitors at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. The IAEA says having mines at the site is “inconsistent” with safety standards and nuclear security guidance. However, it said late Monday that any detonation of the mines, located in a restricted area off-limits to the plant's Ukrainian staff, should not affect the facility's safety and security systems. The watchdog has repeatedly expressed concern about the war leading to a radiation leak at the facility, which is one of the world's 10 biggest nuclear power plants.
The lawyer for a Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train says she didn't know the car was on the tracks. The woman put in the patrol car suffered extensive injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. The lawyer for Officer Jordan Steinke made the comments Monday as the trial began in Greeley, Colorado. She says the tracks were completely flush with the road, not anything to trip over, and there were no illuminated crossing signs or gates in the dark, rural area.
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who has become the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates. Identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, the volleyball player says she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in 2021. The lawsuit filed on behalf of Yates alleges hazing that includes sexual abuse.
For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi and will be federally protected places. Till’s family and a national organization seeking to preserve Black cultural heritage sites say their work protecting the Till legacy continues after the Democratic president’s signing. They're raising money to restore each of the sites for inclusion in the National Park System. Before the signing, Biden said he marvels at the courage of the Till family to “find faith and purpose in pain.”