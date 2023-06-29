A Mason City man was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly burglarizing Briarstone Condominiums last December.

According to court records, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Kackley has been convicted of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and possession of methamphetamine. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

The affidavits state that Kackley broke into the building located at 600 Briarstone Drive in Mason City just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. He took several items from the storage area of the complex.

Kackley used pry bars to gain access to the unspecified stolen items, and a black bottle containing methamphetamine was found hidden in his right pant leg.

Kackley still faces 20 years in prison on two counts of second-degree burglary for allegedly stealing from Curries on May 31. The affidavit in that case states Kackley gained access to the plant and shipping offices while employees were present at 2:30 a.m. May 29. While inside, he allegedly stole a camera and a safe. He was arrested June 6.

Upon Kackley's arrest officers allegedly found methamphetamine hidden in his groin area while he was being changed into jail attire.

A jury trial in that case is scheduled for Aug. 8.

