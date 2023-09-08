Three men are in custody after allegedly breaking into vehicles and leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds up to 130 mph.

According to court records, Jordan J. Brown, Carry Donell Carthan Jr., both 18, and 20-year-old Antwine Q. Wilson have all been charged with third-degree burglary. Wilson has also been charged with felony eluding. Wilson and Brown are identified as being from Illinois. It's unclear where Charthan Jr. is from.

Court papers state the trio was allegedly entering vehicles somewhere along South Pierce Avenue in Mason City in the late night hours of Sept. 7. They eventually fled in an unidentified vehicle when police attempted to stop them.

Brown and Carthan are facing up to two years in prison and being held on $2,000 bond. As the driver, Wilson is facing up to seven years in prison and being held on $5,000 bond. No court date has been set as of Friday morning.

