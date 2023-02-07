A Britt man pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse in Hancock County District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Jeremy Beard pleaded guilty to one count of second degree sexual abuse in exchange for the dismissal of another count of sexual abuse and two felony counts lascivious acts.

The charges stemmed from incidents in which he had intercourse with a 11- or 12-year-old child at a residence in Britt in July and August. The plea agreement calls for a 25-year prison sentence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 1 and he was arrested by Britt Police the following day. A no-contact order was put in place between Beard and the child.

A plea hearing is set for Feb. 21. The court is under no obligation to follow the terms of the plea agreement.

