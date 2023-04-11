A Britt man is facing 40 years in prison after police executed a search warrant at his residence on Monday and allegedly found eight weapons he's not allowed to possess.

According to court records, 38-year-old Luke Allen Davis has been charged with eight counts of control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon - all class D felonies punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The affidavit states that the search warrant was served around 5:12 p.m. at 683 First St. by Britt Police. It alleges that police found four firearms, 35 fixed-blade knives more than five inches long, and three types of ammunition.

No court date has been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

