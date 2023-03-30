A Britt man has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a truck from a bar parking lot and later claiming he didn't remember driving the vehicle home.

According to court records, 40-year-old Kevin Philip Sweers has been charged with first-degree theft — a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that Britt Police were called to Sharks Bar around 3:30 a.m. March 19 after a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the alleged victim and the bartender. Both stated that Sweers took the truck and it was parked in his driveway.

The officer then allegedly found the truck in Sweers' driveway at 276 7th St. S.W. Sweers' mother told the officer that he brought the truck home and it belonged to someone else.

The make and model of the truck is not specified in court documents. Sweers has not yet made a plea and no arraignment date has been set as of Thursday.

