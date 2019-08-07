{{featured_button_text}}

A 73-year-old Britt man has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual abuse. 

Paul D. Dewitt was arrested by the Britt Police Department on Tuesday. 

He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who lived with him six times between July 2018 and January 2019. The woman was mentally or physically incapacitated and dependent, according to the criminal complaints in the case. 

Dewitt allegedly admitted to the sexual acts, according to court documents.

He is charged with six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and six counts of incest. 

Dewitt is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Bail has been set at $90,000 cash or surety. A no contact order with the victim has also been ordered.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 15. 

