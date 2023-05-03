A Britt man is facing 27 years in prison after allegedly being caught with more than five grams of methamphetamine.

The affidavit states that Mattis was stopped at 12:30 a.m. April 23 in Crystal Lake for multiple traffic violations. The deputy allegedly smelled the chemical odor associated with methamphetamine. A police K9 indicated the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. The subsequent search yielded more than five grams of meth. Mattis stated he doesn't use the drug often.