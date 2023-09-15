The Britt City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Tyler Harmon as the new police chief at a special meeting Thursday.

Tyler Harmon is leaving his position with the Forest City Police Department to take over as chief in Britt. He is taking over for Jordan Williams, who has been serving as interim chief after Chief Mark Anderson was fired in June. Anderson has since filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.

Harmon, a Forest City native, was hired by the Britt Police Department as an officer in 2014. He held the positions of officer and interim chief during his tenure in Britt before leaving for Forest City in January 2021.

Harmon, who lives just outside of Britt, said it is the right time to make a change and return as chief.

“I live in Britt still,” he said. “I’ve got two little kids and a wife at home and the opportunity came. I applied for the chief spot last time around, and I was the interim chief until Chief Anderson got hired.”

Harmon is a police K9 handler, but his 6-year-old dog Kovu will be retired because Britt already has a K9 officer named Axel.

“We’re only 2,000 people on a good day, and we can’t afford two K9s,” Councilman Curt Gast said.

Kovu will remain with Harmon as his personal pet.

A five-person committee consisting of two elected officials, a city employee, the assistant fire chief and a business owner interviewed Harmon and Williams on Monday. They then made the recommendation to the council to hire Harmon. Gast said it was an extremely tough decision. A candidate who applied from Mobile, Alabama, was not interviewed.

The position was advertised for more than 30 days before interviews took place.

“We interviewed the two local people because they’re both certified in the state of Iowa and they’ve both been interim chiefs before,” Gast said.

Harmon graduated from Forest City High School in 2011 and Hawkeye Community College in 2013.

He said he’s excited to hit the ground running, especially being familiar with the department due to his former position as an officer.

“Just coming back and getting the department up and running,” Harmon said. “Just being able to serve the community that gave me a shot in the first place. I’m looking forward to being back and serving the community.”

Today in history: Sept. 15 1857: William Howard Taft 1890: Agatha Christie 1935: The Nuremberg Laws 1959: Nikita Khrushchev 1963: Birmingham 1981: Sandra Day O'Connor 2001: George W. Bush 2008: Wall Street 2011: Dakota Meyer 2012: National Hockey League 2015: Hungary 2020: Breonna Taylor 2021: Gavin Newsom