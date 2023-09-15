The devastating impacts of hurricanes on land are well known, but they cause changes to the oceans as well. While conventional thinking tells us that a hurricane cools the water after it passes, that's only partially true. The surface cools, but the deep ocean? It actually heats up. With the…
Harmon, a Forest City native, was hired by the Britt Police Department as an officer in 2014. He held the positions of officer and interim chief during his tenure in Britt before leaving for Forest City in January 2021.
Harmon, who lives just outside of Britt, said it is the right time to make a change and return as chief.
“I live in Britt still,” he said. “I’ve got two little kids and a wife at home and the opportunity came. I applied for the chief spot last time around, and I was the interim chief until Chief Anderson got hired.”
Harmon is a police K9 handler, but his 6-year-old dog Kovu will be retired because Britt already has a K9 officer named Axel.
“We’re only 2,000 people on a good day, and we can’t afford two K9s,” Councilman Curt Gast said.
Kovu will remain with Harmon as his personal pet.
A five-person committee consisting of two elected officials, a city employee, the assistant fire chief and a business owner interviewed Harmon and Williams on Monday. They then made the recommendation to the council to hire Harmon. Gast said it was an extremely tough decision. A candidate who applied from Mobile, Alabama, was not interviewed.
The position was advertised for more than 30 days before interviews took place.
“We interviewed the two local people because they’re both certified in the state of Iowa and they’ve both been interim chiefs before,” Gast said.
Harmon graduated from Forest City High School in 2011 and Hawkeye Community College in 2013.
He said he’s excited to hit the ground running, especially being familiar with the department due to his former position as an officer.
“Just coming back and getting the department up and running,” Harmon said. “Just being able to serve the community that gave me a shot in the first place. I’m looking forward to being back and serving the community.”