After a nearly three-hour closed session, the Britt City Council terminated the employment of Police Chief Mark Anderson on Thursday night.

Anderson, who recently sued the city and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer for discrimination based on sex and sexuality, was relieved of duty immediately after the unanimous vote. Arndorfer was not present at the meeting.

After adjournment, Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Curt Gast declined to give a reason for Anderson's termination.

"The city of Britt and the council will not comment on confidential employee matters," Gast said.

The council also refused to comment on whether there was any concern about new litigation against the city. Gast said the council is still working on a plan regarding an interim or new chief of police.

Madison Fielder Carlson, Anderson's attorney, provided a statement prior to the meeting.

"If the city were to fire Mark on the heels of his lawsuit, we will certainly be exploring whether that action is further retaliation for Mark’s complaints and lawsuit. We’re hopeful the city will do the right thing tonight, but we’re prepared if it does not," she said.

A request for comment from Arndorfer's attorney on Thursday was not returned.

Anderson filed complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Dec. 2, 2021. The ICRC issued a right to sue letter Feb. 21, and Anderson filed suit May 12.

The lawsuit, filed May 12, claims after Anderson was hired in September 2017, he was added to a group chat that included Arndorfer and former Councilman Chad Luecht, who according to the council minutes resigned in April. The petition states all involved are homosexual, and Anderson was using the group as support because he was going through a divorce.

The petition claims that in late 2017 and early 2018, Luecht and Andorfer began treating Anderson differently, sending him inappropriate and sexually graphic messages via the text group and Snapchat. Anderson allegedly told them he was not comfortable with the messages, but they did not stop.

On Jan. 13, 2020, Anderson told City Administrator Deb Sawyer about the group chat and what was going on. She then told Luecht to stop, which he did, but Arndorfer allegedly did not stop sending inappropriate messages via Snapchat after Sawyer told him to stop as well.

Anderson allegedly received another explicit message July 1, 2021. He did not respond to Arndorfer's message. Later in July, Anderson received a 1.5% pay raise, while other members of the department received 6% raises.

The petition alleges two violations of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation and one violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for retaliation.

A trial scheduling conference is scheduled for July 7.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 9 Aaron Sorkin Dean Dinning Dean Felber Dick Vitale Johnny Depp Keesha Sharp Lucien Laviscount Michael J. Fox Michaela Conlin Natalie Portman Patricia Cornwell Tamela Mann