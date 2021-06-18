 Skip to main content
Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Mason City has died
A Mason City cyclist who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died from his injuries, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

On June 5, Cerro Gordo County Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Thrush Avenue for a traffic collision involving a bicycle.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department with injuries that required hospitalization. The victim, James Powell, 62, remained in the hospital before he died from his injuries on June 11.

Cody William Skiye, 28, was operating the 2010 Dodge Ram that was traveling southbound when he struck Powell. The victim’s bicycle, also traveling southbound, had proper lighting that was in accordance with the Iowa traffic code.

After investigation, Skiye was arrested for OWI 2nd offense, aggravated misdemeanor, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Additional charges against Skiye are pending.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department, which can be reached at 641-421-3636.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

