Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial begins

Thorough questioning of potential jurors was the highlight of the first day of the trial of a Mason City man charged with first degree murder.
Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, faces first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston in March.
Witnesses say Gonzalez shot Creviston around 10 p.m. on March 31 near the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Northwest, during an argument between the two men. Creviston was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
After the shooting, authorities say Gonzalez fled the scene and evaded capture for nearly a week.
Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said Gonzalez had been tracked down by the Department of Criminal Investigation in Kossuth County, where he was ultimately apprehended by Algona police.
Pals said Gonzalez was spotted by an officer on April 6, and was arrested after an hours-long standoff in which Gonzalez barricaded himself in the attached garage of a residence. No one was injured.
In the ensuing months before trial, Gonzalez wrote several letters to the court, including one asking for a new court-appointed attorney and then reversing course, saying he thought his investigator was doing a good job and he didn't want to lose him by changing lawyers.
On July 26, Gonzalez's then-lawyer Parker Thirnbeck asked for a continuance based on new evidence that had come to light at that time, Thirnbeck wrote in his motion. The motion was denied because Gonzalez told the court he did not want to delay the trial any further.
A large pool of possible jurors was questioned on Tuesday by prosecutor Douglas Hammerand and SanJuanita Martinez, Gonzalez's latest court-appointed attorney, before selecting 12 jurors who would sit in on the trial.
Hammerand opened up the jury selection process by asking people if they knew or read about the case. After several jurors raised their hand, the jurors who raised their hand were taken into a private room to be questioned about what they knew and if it would affect their judgment.
After two hours of questioning from Hammerand, the court took a lunch break and reconvened back at 1 p.m. for more. Jurors were asked if they knew any of the attorneys from the prosecution or the defense, investigators from Mason City Police Department or the state Department of Criminal Investigation. They were also asked if any of them knew each other.
Hammerand told the jurors that Gonzalez is presumed innocent and that the burden of proof is up to prosecutors. He also explained the term "motive" to the jurors.
Martinez asked if anyone had already made up their mind since it was a murder. The majority of the jurors said they would have to know the evidence and law before making a decision.
Martinez also asked jurors about traits they associate with nervousness and if they associate it with guilt. Additionally, she asked questions relating to language, particularly Spanish, and if it would affect their view of a person.
Ultimately an all white majority male jury of 12 and 2 alternates were named.
The trial will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with opening statements by both attorneys.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com