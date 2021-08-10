Benjamin Gonzalez murder trial begins

On July 26, Gonzalez's then-lawyer Parker Thirnbeck asked for a continuance based on new evidence that had come to light at that time, Thirnbeck wrote in his motion. The motion was denied because Gonzalez told the court he did not want to delay the trial any further.

A large pool of possible jurors was questioned on Tuesday by prosecutor Douglas Hammerand and SanJuanita Martinez, Gonzalez's latest court-appointed attorney, before selecting 12 jurors who would sit in on the trial.

Hammerand opened up the jury selection process by asking people if they knew or read about the case. After several jurors raised their hand, the jurors who raised their hand were taken into a private room to be questioned about what they knew and if it would affect their judgment.

After two hours of questioning from Hammerand, the court took a lunch break and reconvened back at 1 p.m. for more. Jurors were asked if they knew any of the attorneys from the prosecution or the defense, investigators from Mason City Police Department or the state Department of Criminal Investigation. They were also asked if any of them knew each other.

Hammerand told the jurors that Gonzalez is presumed innocent and that the burden of proof is up to prosecutors. He also explained the term "motive" to the jurors.