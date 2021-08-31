Belmond man pleads guilty to willful injury in plea agreement

A Belmond man involved in the stabbing of two people in April on the north side of Mason City has pleaded guilty.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Oct. 10 at 10:20 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Edel was released from custody earlier this month to the Department of Correctional Services as a condition to submitting a guilty plea.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel and Gordon were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while Gordon, stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims.

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.

Several evidence markers could be seen lined up on the pavement after police were called to the scene that night. A trail of blood droplets was also present on the sidewalk leading to the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

