Belmond man gets probation for role in robbery, stabbing

A Belmond teen whose role in a Mason City robbery and stabbing was to hold the victim down, was put on probation for five years on Wednesday.

Dominic Lee Fogarty, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony willful injury. In exchange, judgment was deferred and Fogarty will serve the probation, undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow any subsequent treatment plans, and pay the county Crime Victim Compensation Program $4,513.87 in damages. A civil penalty of $1,025 per county was suspended.

Fogarty, Jaden Edel, 18, David Gordon, all of Belmond, were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on April 1 in the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out, according to court documents. Police say Fogarty and Edel held down two victims while Gordon stabbed them both repeatedly. The three then stole property belonging to the victims.

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery.

All three initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. Edel has since pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 5. Gordon continues to assert his innocence and is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 25.

