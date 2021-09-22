 Skip to main content
Belmond man found guilty of sexual abuse
Belmond man found guilty of sexual abuse

A Belmond man was sentenced to 10 years in jail after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

Saul Valentin Duran-Sierra, 34, was found guilty in Wright County for third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was sentenced on Sept. 15.

Duran-Sierra was charged with sexual abuse on March 24, 2019 at approximately 4 a.m. in Belmond. Duran-Sierra performed multiple sex acts on a female victim against her will.

After completing the prison sentence, Duran-Sierra will be under the custody of Iowa Department of Corrections for life with eligibility for parole.

Along with prison time, Duran-Sierra will pay $4,456.05 in benefit of crime victim assistance. Duran-Sierra will be registered into the sex offender registry in addition. A no-contact order was extended for the protection of the victim.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

