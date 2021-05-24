Belmond man arrested in April Mason City stabbing

An 18-year-old Belmond man is in Cerro Gordo County jail after police say he helped participate in a stabbing in April on the north side.

Jaden Charles Edel is being held on two felony first degree robbery charges, according to documents filed with Cerro Gordo County District Court.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel was with friends around 6:30 p.m. on on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while another, unidentified person stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims.

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.

Several evidence markers could be seen lined up on the pavement after police were called to the scene that night. A trail of blood droplets was also present on the sidewalk leading to the intersection of 15th Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania Avenue.