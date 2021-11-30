Backlogged rape kit testing leads to arrest of Winnebago County man

A Winnebago County man faces new sexual assault charges as a result of a state initiative to eliminate the backlog of evidence kits in such crimes.

Iowa law enforcement officials, prosecutors and victims’ advocates have worked together to eliminate a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits and streamline processing now to eight weeks — a “monumental” accomplishment that has aided in bringing criminals to justice and benefited the injured with the help of better training, officials said Tuesday.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and state Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said they joined forces and resources in a six-year effort to address the problem of untested rape kits, which has led to four criminal charges so far, improved processing of 1,606 kits and increased training and tracking using two federal grants totaling $3 million to better equip authorities in investigating sexual assault allegations.

“We applaud this six-year effort to improve how sexual assault kits are handled,” Miller told an online teleconference called to discuss the Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project. “Not only has the SAKI program been able to reduce the number of untested sexual assault kits, it has also created meaningful and lasting changes to the processes by which state and local practitioners respond to and investigate sexual assault cases.”

At the project’s outset, Miller said his office’s Crime Victim Assistance Division surveyed 387 active police departments and sheriffs’ offices and found 4,275 unsubmitted sexual assault kits.

A total of 1,606 kits collected before April 28, 2015, were submitted for DNA testing. That resulted in the development of 852 DNA profiles being entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Those submissions produced matches for more than 290 profiles, with 26 of them belonging to people previously convicted of sex crimes, Miller said. From there, officials referred cases identified by the project to local law enforcement and prosecutors for follow-up investigation and contact with victims.

One test kit from 2010 matched the DNA profile of Billy John Tucker in Winnebago County. He was arrested on Monday, just over a decade after he was accused of committing lascivious acts with a child on October 16, 2011. Tucker's original case was dismissed in 2012, but the matching test kit has allowed for new second degree assault charges against Tucker. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 14.

Law enforcement sexual assault kit submissions for lab processing has increased by 87 percent on average over the previous five years, Bayens said.

“Now almost every law enforcement agency in the state are sending their kits to the lab, more kits are being processed, more profiles are being entered into CODIS, and we’re seeing a great number of investigative hits and leads,” the commissioner said.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see the progress we’ve made,” added Bayens, who said the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds approved an effort which allowed officials to reduce lab processing time of DNA evidence on average from six to nine months down to eight weeks.

Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Attorney General’s Office crime victim assistance division said, “If you tell a sexual assault victim that you cannot bring charges for almost a year, you’re going to lose that victim. Two months represents a dramatic improvement for victims.”

In October 2020, the Attorney General’s Office completed its rollout of the statewide Track-Kit reporting system that allows survivors and practitioners to track the status of evidence kits as they move from medical facilities to law enforcement and eventually to the DCI lab for analysis.

