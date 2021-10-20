Attorney: Officer's shooting of Jelani Faulk 'entirely justified'

A Mason City Police officer who shot a Chicago man who allegedly pointed a gun at him has been cleared of any wrongdoing by a neighboring county attorney.

Officer Noah Friese was in the area of the Federal Plaza in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 when he heard shots fired and ran to the scene, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

In the ensuing incident, Friese shot Jelani Faulk, 25, striking him after Faulk allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, according to the initial release. Faulk was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment.

As is typical with officer-involved shootings, the state Department of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate. The DCI forwarded the results of its investigation to Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken, per the request of Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen.

Beenken reviewed all of the DCI's findings as well as relevant video footage, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by the attorney's office.

"For Officer Friese's actions to be justified, his use of force must have been reasonable," Beenken wrote in the release, referencing Iowa Code Chapter 704. "The analysis must focus on the exact moment that force was applied."

Beenken noted that people were running west toward Friese as he approached eastward on the southern side of State Street, toward where the sound of gunfire had erupted moments earlier. Two people complied, Beenken wrote. Faulk, who was running westward toward Friese on the north side of State Street, did not, and raised a weapon toward Friese.

The officer shot three times and Faulk fell to the ground, a Glock 43 9mm handgun falling next to his feet, according to Beenken's recounting. The attorney wrote Friese's recall of the events were consistent with available video footage, the physical scene and other witnesses' statements.

"Officer Friese has no alternative option other than to shoot Faulk to avoid potential injury to himself or innocent bystanders," Beenken wrote. "Due to Faulk's actions, Officer Friese had no option other than to use force against Faulk. The decision to shoot Faulk was reasonable under the circumstances."

A Garner man, Christopher Tucker, 35, was found at the scene that night with multiple gunshot wounds, and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He died of his injuries a day later.

Faulk was eventually charged with first-degree murder and remains in Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bail.

