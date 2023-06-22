A 17-year-old male from Creston allegedly escaped while being transported to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora early Wednesday morning by faking an illness, assaulting a driver, and stealing the transport vehicle.

According to a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 13000 block of Partridge Avenue in Mason City around 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival they learned the boy, who was being transported from the Cerro Gordo County Jail, complained of a medical problem, prompting the driver to pull over. At that point the boy allegedly assaulted and overpowered the driver, left the officer on the side of the rode and drove off in the transport.

The officer was treated for injuries at MercyOne North Iowa.

A bulletin was broadcast statewide and the boy was spotted driving the vehicle in Polk County. He led Des Moines Police on a chase resulting in the boy crashing the stolen vehicle. He was then taken to the Polk County Jail.

Cerro Gordo County deputies have filed several charges against the boy. He was charged by the Iowa State Patrol with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent during the evening hours of June 20.

The Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Fire EMS assisted at the scene.

Celebrity Birthdays: June 22 Amy Brenneman Carson Daly Chris Traynor Clyde Drexler Cyndi Lauper Dan Brown Dianne Feinstein Donald Faison Elizabeth Warren Erin Brockovich Graham Greene Jai Rodriguez John Moreland Kris Kristofferson Lindsay Wagner Mary Lynn Rajskub Meryl Streep Michael Trucco Peter Asher Tim Russ