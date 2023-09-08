A Mason City man was arrested Friday morning on a warrant after allegedly beating someone with a crowbar causing serious injuries on Sept. 1.
According to court records, 31-year-old Jorge Luis Alvarado Rivera has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Court papers state Rivera entered the alleged victim's residence with a crowbar in the 600 block of Ninth Street Northwest in Mason City around 4:45 a.m. Once inside he allegedly struck the victim with the crowbar several times, splitting open and breaking his or her's left arm and also hitting them in the hip and breaking their foot before leaving.
No court date has been set as of Friday morning.