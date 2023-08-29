An Alabama man was arrested Aug. 17 for allegedly seriously injuring another man in Charles City last May.

According to court records, 34-year-old Laron Robert Martin of Selma, Ala. has been charged with willful injury — a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states Martin had a verbal altercation with the alleged victim at the Best Budget Hotel on May 6. The argument escalated and the injured party was attempting to walk away when Martin "punched him in the side of the head and then picked him up and slammed him face-first into the ground causing the male to be unconscious."

Martin then allegedly struck the victim several times after he was unconscious. Injuries included a displaced and fractured zygomatic arch, a periorbital soft tissue contusion and a concussion. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Martin was granted a new public defender Friday due to a conflict in interest with the previous attorney due to their firms representation of the victim in different matters. No trial date has been set as of Monday morning.

Today in sports history: Aug. 28 1950: Althea Gibson becomes first Black player to compete in U.S. Open 1990: Top-seeded Stefan Edberg loses in first round of US Open 1995: Monica Seles wins in return 2008: Top-seeded Ana Ivanovic is ousted from the U.S. Open by 188th-ranked player 2014: Roger Goodell announces tougher penalties for players accused of domestic violence 2016: Ryan Harlost strikes out 8 to lead Endwell, NY, to LLWS title