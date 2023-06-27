A Mason City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for multiple charges of arson and one felony drug possession charge.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey was sentenced for a total of four counts of second-degree arson and one count of possession of a controlled substance - third offense. One count of felony theft was dismissed per the plea agreement.

The charges stem from a series of fires set in Mason City between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at the following locations:

Garage fire at 324 S. Kentucky Ave. at 5:22 a.m.; brush fire at Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue at 5:30 a.m.; vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials, located at 3701 Fourth St. S.W. at 6:25 a.m.; structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware, located at 440 S. Illinois Ave. at 6:45 a.m.; and a structure fire at Gracious Estates, 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. at 7:15 a.m.

Three of the 10-year arson sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, while the other 10-year-arson and five-year drug sentences were ordered to be served consecutively to the first three arson charges.

