Arrests made in string of convenience store robberies

Two arrests have been made in a string of convenience store robberies in Clear Lake and Mason City, according to police.

Houston D. Conway, 23, and Alexa Cockrell, 25, both of Britt, were arrested and charged with felony second degree robbery after an investigation into an incident at Casey's at 202 Hwy. 18 East on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Clear Lake Police Department on Thursday morning.

Conway was also charged with three additional counts of felony robbery in conjunction with three robberies in Mason City, according to a separate press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

Police say Conway struck the Yesway at 1224 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 6, Casey's at 813 N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 23 and the Yesway at 637 12th St. NE on Jan. 25, according to the release.

The two police departments worked together on the case.

Conway is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $65,000 bond. Cockrell is also being held in Cerro Gordo County on an $11,300 bond.

