Arrest made in Mason City after meth found during search warrant

A Mason City man has been arrested after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in Mason City on Friday.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, at 432 S. Taylor Ave.

Approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and distribution items were found during the search. James Lee Mariner, 54, of Mason City, was arrested at the residence.

Mariner is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and failure to affix a drug stamp a class D felony. Mariner is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail.

"This is an ongoing methamphetamine distribution and money laundering case," a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information should contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department.

Assisting agencies included Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Postal Service and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

